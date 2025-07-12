Seattle Storm Signs Veteran Guard Tiffany Mitchell

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm announced Thursday that they have signed guard Tiffany Mitchell, a nine-year WNBA veteran. This move comes as the Storm look to bolster their backcourt depth.

Mitchell spent the first 16 games of the 2025 season with the Las Vegas Aces, averaging 3.7 points and 1.8 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game before being waived on June 30.

Depth has been a concern for Seattle, which has faced significant challenges this season. Three players, including guards Lexie Brown and Zia Cooke, have suffered season-ending injuries. Seattle currently sits fifth in the WNBA standings with a record of 12-8 but struggles with scoring from reserves, ranking low in points per game from the bench.

The Storm has relied heavily on starting players, including All-Stars Skylar Diggins and Gabby Williams. Veteran guard Erica Wheeler has also logged significant minutes, but she has missed four of the last six games due to illness.

Mitchell, originally drafted ninth overall by the Indiana Fever in 2016, has a decorated career. She was an All-Rookie first-team selection and ranks fifth all-time in Fever scoring. Over the years, she has played for the Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun, and now joins the Storm as her fourth team in three seasons.

In 2023, Mitchell averaged 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while playing with the Lynx. She followed that with a brief stint at the Sun before battling health issues, including a life-threatening infection that cut her previous season short.

Mitchell’s repertoire includes a successful track record, with multiple seasons of shooting over 90% from the free-throw line. In her overseas career, she won a championship with Elitzur Ramla in Israel and was part of the championship team with the Melbourne Boomers in Australia.

As the Storm prepares for their next game against the Connecticut Sun at 7:00 p.m. Friday at Climate Pledge Arena, Mitchell’s veteran experience could provide much-needed support as the team heads into the WNBA All-Star break.