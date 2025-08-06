Seattle Storm Trades for Brittney Sykes from Washington Mystics

WASHINGTON, DC – The Seattle Storm acquired All-Star guard Brittney Sykes from the Washington Mystics on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. In exchange, the Mystics received veteran forward Alysha Clark and Seattle’s 2026 first-round pick. Washington also waived forward Sika Koné to finalize the trade.

General Manager Jamila Wideman said, “We’re grateful for Slim’s contributions this season as she played a key role in our growth. This allows Slim the opportunity to join a team that is expected to contend for a championship this season.” Sykes is enjoying one of the best seasons of her nine-year career, averaging 15.4 points, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

Clark returns to the Mystics after winning three championships with the Storm and the Las Vegas Aces. She said she is eager to take on a more prominent role with Washington. “I’m excited to come back where it all started for me,” said Clark. “I’m ready to help build a competitive team here.”

The Mystics have struggled recently, losing five of their last seven games. They hold a record of 13-15 and are currently positioned for the lottery if the season ended today. In contrast, Seattle sits at 16-13, aiming for a playoff push with the addition of Sykes.

Both teams made strategic decisions as the WNBA trade deadline approaches. The Storm aim to strengthen their defense, leveraging Sykes’ skills as a four-time All-Defensive selection. Meanwhile, Washington’s focus is on building for the future with the addition of valuable draft picks.

“This was a great opportunity to continue building our program and move us closer to our long-term goals,” Wideman stated. With the trade finalized, both teams look to optimize their rosters for the remainder of the season.