News
Seattle Woman Sues Blue Angels Over Cat’s Death Amid Controversy
SEATTLE – A Seattle woman is suing the Navy’s Blue Angels, claiming their airshows caused her cat’s death. Lauren Ann Lombardi filed the lawsuit in federal court on July 21, alleging that the loud noise from the F/A-18 jets triggered panic attacks in her cat, leading to its euthanasia in August 2024.
Lombardi’s cat suffered from a severe heart condition. In her testimony, she described the cat’s panic as the result of “state-sanctioned acoustic torture.” She seeks compensation and a request for the Blue Angels’ official Instagram account to unblock her after her critical comments were removed.
This legal action has ignited a debate over the environmental impact of military airshows in Seattle. Organizations such as the Airshow Climate Action Coalition are protesting against the Blue Angels, arguing that their displays create significant pollution and carbon emissions. A billboard in Seattle demands, “Say No to the Blue Angels,” and a protest march is scheduled for August 2.
Community organizer Kimberly Larson launched a petition to ban the Blue Angels from future Seafair events. To date, it has garnered over 5,000 signatures. Former Mercer Island resident Aedan McCall, the billboard’s designer, claimed that the airshows’ noise and pollution drove him to leave the area.
The Blue Angels have participated in the Seafair Festival for nearly 50 years, showcasing aerial skills. However, the recent backlash highlights growing opposition to their presence. Seattle’s response to the airshows is shifting as residents express concerns over noise pollution and environmental damage.
This lawsuit puts the Blue Angels’ role in community events under scrutiny as Seattle grapples with the balance between traditional celebrations and their impacts on citizens and animals alike.
