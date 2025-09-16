Seaver King Experiences Ups and Downs in First Professional Season

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania — Seaver King, the Washington Nationals’ first-round pick in 2024, wrapped up his 2025 season with the Harrisburg Senators after a rollercoaster year that included impressive highs and significant lows. King’s season concluded with a 5-4 victory over the Akron RubberDucks on September 14.

King, who joined the Senators after showing promise in High A, struggled at the start of the season. In April, he batted just .283 over his first 19 games with only four extra-base hits, indicating weaknesses in power and plate discipline. However, he showcased his speed by stealing six bases without being caught.

May brought a shift in fortune for King. Though he started the month hitting just .213, he bounced back to bat .357 in the latter half, improving his strikeout rate significantly.

On June 3, King received an unexpected promotion to Double A, joining the Senators. Despite the excitement surrounding the promotion, it seemed premature. In 24 games that month, King’s performance dipped, as he maintained a .224 batting average.

The months of July and August did not offer much improvement, with King hitting .214 during that period and managing only one home run. His base-running remained a bright spot as he stole 11 bases while continuing to excel defensively at shortstop.

Returning in September, King found his rhythm again. In 11 games, he hit .341 and secured five additional stolen bases. His season end statistics showed he had played in 125 games, posting a .244 batting average with 19 doubles, five triples, and six home runs, coupled with 30 stolen bases.

While King experienced significant challenges, including getting on base less than ideal, his defensive skills remain strong, suggesting a potential future role in the big leagues. His path forward includes refining his batting approach, which could be bolstered by a new coaching staff moving into the next season.