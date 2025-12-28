News
SeaWorld Orlando Mourns Beloved Killer Whale Katina’s Passing
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is mourning the death of Katina, a beloved killer whale who passed away at the age of 50. Katina’s health had been declining as she entered her geriatric years, prompting the park’s animal care and medical teams to closely monitor her condition during the last several weeks.
SeaWorld announced her passing on Sunday night, stating that despite their extraordinary efforts to keep her comfortable, Katina died surrounded by the staff who had cared for her for nearly 40 years. “Over the last several weeks, our animal care and medical teams have worked around the clock to closely monitor her declining health,” SeaWorld said in a statement. “As her condition worsened, the decision was made to prioritize her comfort and welfare.”
Katina was known for her vibrant personality, often entertaining guests with her quirky behavior, such as sticking her tongue out and performing a unique move called a “speed swim” to create a cyclone of water. “For many wonderful years, Katina awed and inspired millions of our guests to appreciate and learn more about this amazing species,” the statement continued.
This is a particularly difficult time for those who knew Katina. SeaWorld acknowledged the support of the community as they grieve her loss together with her loyal fans. The park emphasized that Katina’s passing is a moment of profound sadness for everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.
Katina was one of the oldest killer whales in captivity and the only remaining orca at SeaWorld Orlando. Her life spanned over four decades at the park, where she became a beloved attraction.
