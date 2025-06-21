SeaWorld San Antonio Mourns Death of Young Orca Kamea

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio is mourning the loss of Kamea, their youngest orca, who passed away on June 19 at the age of 11. The park confirmed her death on social media, stating that Kamea succumbed to an illness despite the dedicated efforts of their animal care and veterinary teams.

In the announcement, SeaWorld said, “We are grateful for the support of our community as we remember and honor Kamea together.” Kamea was born at the park in December 2013 to mother Takara and father Kshamenk, and her name means “precious one” in Hawaiian. Known for her playful spirit, Kamea had charmed guests over the years.

The park currently houses four orcas, with the oldest being Takara at 33 years. SeaWorld did not disclose the specific nature of Kamea’s illness, leaving many questions unanswered about her health leading up to her death.

In previous years, Kamea’s passing ignited criticism regarding the conditions of orca captivity, following a pattern where young orcas often face health challenges rarely seen in the wild. Unlike their wild counterparts, who can live for several decades, orcas in captivity often have significantly shorter lifespans, with many dying in their teens or twenties.

Animal rights organization PETA responded to Kamea’s death, calling it “predictable and heartbreaking” and advocating for the remaining orcas to be moved to seaside sanctuaries. An expert, Dr. Ingrid Visser, stated, “No amount of medication or public relations can undo what captivity does.” SeaWorld has yet to announce plans for memorials or any changes to their animal care policies.

As the public continues to question the ethics of keeping marine animals in captivity, the future of orcas at SeaWorld remains uncertain, with pressure mounting for reform. Kamea’s story highlights ongoing concerns regarding the treatment and welfare of orcas, urging a deeper reflection on animal rights in entertainment.