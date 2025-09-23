Sebastian Maniscalco’s Impression Contest Draws Crowd in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Contestants had a night to remember at the “Sebastian Maniscalco Impression Contest” on Friday at the Ocean Casino Resort. The event featured impersonators celebrating Maniscalco’s comedic style, coinciding with his residency as part of the “It Ain’t Right” tour.

Roughly six impersonators took to the stage, showcasing their best impressions of Maniscalco’s unique mannerisms, including his iconic facial expressions and hand gestures. A highlight was the reenactment of his famous line, “What’s wrong with people?” Many took a comedic spin on his popular “Chipotle bit” while touching on his Italian heritage.

The crowd was treated to a surprise appearance by Maniscalco himself, who congratulated the contest winner, Mark Maggi. “Very talented and I thought I was looking into a mirror,” Maniscalco remarked, complimenting Maggi’s striking resemblance.

Maggi, decked out in a black leather jacket, black shirt, and jeans, has been compared to Maniscalco for 17 years. “I act just like this. I kinda am waiting for my residual check from him,” he joked in a video. He expressed his excitement, calling it a privilege to participate in the contest.

Maniscalco’s residency includes eight shows over two weeks, starting Friday. Alongside the performances, the casino features a pop-up retail shop selling Maniscalco merchandise and a special menu at Ocean Steak & Linguini by the Sea, which serves dishes like meatballs and spicy rigatoni.

Maniscalco, a comedian with over 20 years in the industry, is renowned for his physical comedy and storytelling. He has performed in top venues, including Madison Square Garden in New York and Prudential Center in Newark.