Sebastian Muñoz makes LIV Golf history with 59 round

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Sebastian Muñoz of Colombia made history on Friday at the LIV Golf event by shooting a remarkable 12-under 59 at The Club at Chatham Hills. This round is notable as it features a double bogey, becoming the first on major pro tours to do so.

Starting on the second hole of the shotgun format, Muñoz stumbled early with a double bogey at the fifth hole. However, he quickly rebounded by chipping in for a birdie on the sixth and going on to score birdies on 13 of his last 14 holes. He set a new record for eight consecutive birdies during this run.

‘Amazing round,’ Muñoz exclaimed after his record-setting performance. ‘I started par-par-birdie and then had that double, but I stayed positive and made a couple of birdies. To finish with that 59 feels incredible.’

Muñoz’s victory not only marks a personal achievement but puts him three strokes ahead of Dustin Johnson, who carded a 62. The Colombian is now hoping to secure his first individual tournament win in LIV Golf.

Other players in contention include Joaquín Niemann, who is currently leading the LIV points standings. Niemann began the day strong but fell back, finishing with a score of 64. ‘He’s a really hot player,’ said Niemann, referring to Muñoz. ‘It’s nice to have one of those runs.’

The LIV Golf tournament continues throughout the weekend, culminating in the announcement of the individual champion. With Muñoz’s historical round, the competition is expected to draw significant attention from golf enthusiasts.