Sebastian Stan Set to Star in Radu Jude’s ‘Frankenstein in Romania’

LOCARNO, Switzerland — Romanian filmmaker Radu Jude premiered his new film, “Dracula,” at the Locarno Film Festival this past Sunday, but he’s already working on another project that has fans buzzing. Jude is crafting a film titled “Frankenstein in Romania,” which will star Sebastian Stan, known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jude revealed details about the upcoming film. “I’m writing a film now,” he stated. “It’s a Frankenstein film in Romania.” Jude envisions Stan playing both Victor Frankenstein and his monstrous creation, a dual role that promises to showcase Stan’s range as an actor.

The film aims to intertwine the classic horror of Mary Shelley’s novel with a historical twist, focusing on a secret CIA prison that once existed in Romania. Jude and Stan had previously discussed collaboration, but it wasn’t until Jude pitched the idea that Stan jumped on board.

Jude’s “Dracula” captivates audiences with its unique take on the iconic vampire story. The director has earned praise for his darkly comedic style and unsettling themes. “This film features scenes that could shock the sensitivity of some viewers,” the festival’s website cautioned.

This year has been busy for Jude. Earlier, he premiered “Kontinental ’25,” a comedy-drama that tackles Romania’s housing crisis and won the Silver Bear for best screenplay at the Berlin Film Festival. Jude’s work is marked by a fascination with Romania’s cultural and historical context.

After “Dracula,” Jude plans to shift his focus to immigration themes in his next film, inspired by Octave Mirbeau’s “The Diary of a Chambermaid.” He wants to explore the narratives of Romanians working abroad, highlighting the emotional struggles of a mother working for a French family while her child remains in Romania.

Although no filming date for “Frankenstein in Romania” has been set, the anticipation surrounding Stan’s dual role already has fans eager for more news.