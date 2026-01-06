Sebastian Stan in Talks for Role in ‘The Batman Part II’

GOTHAM CITY, Jan. 6, 2026 (AP) — Sebastian Stan is reportedly in negotiations to join the cast of DC Studios’ upcoming film, “The Batman Part II.” The Oscar-nominated actor, known for his role as Bucky Barnes in Marvel’s cinematic universe, could appear alongside Robert Pattinson, who reprises his role as the Dark Knight.

Details about Stan’s role remain under wraps, including whether he will be a hero or villain in the story. The much-anticipated sequel is directed by Matt Reeves and aims to start filming in the spring of 2026 ahead of an October 1, 2027 release.

The original “The Batman,” which debuted in March 2022, received critical acclaim, earning $772 million worldwide. Stan’s addition to the cast would follow several other actors, including Colin Farrell, who reprises his role as Oz Cobb (The Penguin), and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon.

In his previous collaborations, Stan has worked with Pattinson on Netflix’s “The Devil All the Time” and has built a reputation within the superhero genre through his many appearances in Marvel films.

Reeves emphasized his dedication to keeping the sequel’s script tight-lipped, saying they used a secure method to protect it. As the film develops, speculation grows regarding potential characters, including Harvey Dent, who transforms into Two-Face.

While DC Studios did not comment on Stan’s casting, the film remains part of the newly defined DC Universe initiated by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Stan’s ongoing projects include the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday” and the thriller “Fjord.” He continues to work with top talent, represented by CAA and Brookside Artist Management.