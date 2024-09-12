Sébastien Delorme Finds New Love in Entrepreneur Virginie Bruneau

In a heartwarming development, renowned actor Sébastien Delorme has found love again, this time with budding entrepreneur Virginie Bruneau. According to the magazine 7 Jours, Delorme and Bruneau are officially a couple.

Virginie Bruneau, aged 24, is the owner of an esthetics salon. Her entrepreneurial success and passion for her work are evident in her flourishing career. Bruneau is also known for her love of fashion, and often shares glimpses of her life through photos, which display her zest for life and happiness.

Recently, the couple enjoyed a delightful trip to sunny Florida, where they spent quality time together. This vacation marks a significant milestone in their budding relationship, showcasing their affection and contentment in each other’s company.

Photos of Virginie shared over the years highlight her vibrant personality and joy in both her professional life and personal pursuits. The couple appears ecstatic, hinting at a promising path ahead in their relationship.