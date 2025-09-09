Sébastien Lecornu Appointed Prime Minister Following Bayrou’s Resignation

PARIS, France — Following a failed confidence vote in the National Assembly, François Bayrou submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. In his place, Macron appointed Sébastien Lecornu, who previously served as the Minister of the Armed Forces.

The announcement came shortly after Bayrou’s resignation, marking a significant shift in the French political landscape as Lecornu becomes the fifth Prime Minister during Macron’s second term. This change occurs amidst rising tensions in the Assembly over budgetary issues and upcoming protests.

In a statement from the Élysée, Macron tasked Lecornu with consulting political parties to secure agreements necessary for the upcoming national budget, emphasizing the importance of stability and cooperation. “The action of the Prime Minister will be guided by the defense of our independence and the service of the French people,” the statement noted.

Former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe praised Lecornu’s ability to negotiate and seek accord among political factions during a challenging time. “He has the qualities needed to find consensus,” Philippe said during an interview on TF1.

However, reactions to Lecornu’s appointment were mixed. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of La France Insoumise, deemed the move a continuation of Macron’s flawed policies, demanding a complete change in government.

Marine Le Pen of the National Rally criticized the appointment, suggesting it indicated continued loyalty to Macron’s administration. She predicted that future elections would likely favor her party.

In the interim, Bayrou will manage current affairs until Lecornu’s formal take over, scheduled for noon on Wednesday. This transition coincides with planned demonstrations across the country, raising concerns about potential unrest.