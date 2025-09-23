Sports
SEC Changes Schedule, Redefines Historic College Football Rivalries
HOOVER, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has announced a new nine-game football schedule starting in 2026, affecting several historic rivalries that fans have come to cherish. This decision came as the conference seeks to incorporate more teams while maintaining competitive balance.
As part of the new plan, each of the 16 SEC teams will have three permanent rivals and face each of the other teams at least once every four years. However, this shift means that some annual matchups known for their intensity will no longer occur each year.
Among the most notable rivalries affected is the storied LSU–Alabama series, which has been played annually since 1964. Alabama’s commitments to play Auburn and Tennessee limited the SEC’s ability to keep this competitive matchup alive in the new format. The importance of the rivalry is evidenced by its significance in deciding national championships, as twelve of their contests featured a top-two ranked team.
The Florida–Georgia rivalry, famously dubbed “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,” will continue to occur annually, but other matchups like Tennessee-Florida, which gained prominence after SEC realignment in 1992, will now be played less frequently.
Another significant rivalry affected is the Texas A&M-Arkansas game, held in Arlington, Texas. Historically called the Southwest Classic, changes could lessen the importance of this long-standing match.
While the SEC aims to create a fair and balanced schedule, the loss of annual matchups brings mixed emotions among fans. For example, the Mississippi State–Ole Miss rivalry, known as the Egg Bowl, has been played for over a century and is set to continue, but the frequency of such clashes will decrease overall.
In anticipation, fans are already expressing their disappointment and concern over the new scheduling structure, emphasizing how these rivalries shape the essence of college football life.
