SEC Football Schedules Adjusted as League Expands to Nine Games in 2026

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced plans for a nine-game conference schedule starting in 2026, resulting in significant adjustments for several teams, including the University of Alabama.

The SEC’s move will eliminate some non-conference matchups, notably Alabama’s recently planned home-and-home series with West Virginia. UA athletic director Greg Byrne confirmed the changes, stating that further adjustments are still in progress for the 2026 schedule.

“Scheduling conversations happen regularly. We still have one adjustment to make for the 2026 schedule,” Byrne told The Tuscaloosa News. He did not specify what that adjustment would involve or when it would be announced.

Alabama’s current non-conference slate includes games against East Carolina, South Florida, and Florida State, all of which are set for September. Given the SEC’s new nine-game requirement, Byrne indicated that one of these games may need to be dropped, though a change to the East Carolina game seems unlikely.

The new schedule also affects the contracts Alabama has with future opponents, including Ohio State, Notre Dame, and others through the 2030s. Byrne acknowledged the potential for future changes in these agreements as the SEC continues to evolve its scheduling format.

Meanwhile, in Springdale, Ark., Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek announced similar adjustments to the Razorbacks’ schedule due to the SEC’s decision.

Previously, Arkansas planned to host North Alabama and Memphis, and travel to Utah in 2026. Yurachek confirmed that the game against Memphis will now be moved to 2030, while the matchup with Tulsa is rescheduled to September 2026. The North Alabama and Utah games remain unchanged.

Under the SEC’s new model, teams must play at least one game against a Power 4 opponent annually. This is part of the league’s effort to ensure competitive balance within the conference schedules.

Yurachek noted that the SEC’s decision ultimately ties back to financial incentives. “There [were] probably several athletics directors that knew it may not be in the best interest of their football program to play that ninth game, but it was in the best interest of their athletic department,” he explained.

As the SEC moves forward, both Alabama and Arkansas will continue to adapt their schedules to comply with the league’s requirements, aiming to provide fans with exciting matchups each season. Emilee Smarr covers Alabama athletics for The Tuscaloosa News.