Atlanta, GA – The excitement in Atlanta continues, with SEC Media Days taking center stage at the College Football Hall of Fame. Coaches and players gather to discuss the upcoming SEC football season and what lies ahead.

This annual event kicks off anticipation for the season, which will culminate in December with the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Each day of the event offers key moments and insights, with a recap of highlights for those following the SEC closely.

Notably, Nick Saban, who last coached a game on Jan. 1, 2024, at the Rose Bowl, has sparked speculation about a potential return to coaching. This conversation was reignited by former Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy during his morning show on WJOX. Fellow coaches, including Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, also weighed in on the possibility of Saban stepping back onto the sidelines.

Saban’s absence from SEC Media Days has not gone unnoticed. ESPN reporter Chris Low, who reported Saban’s retirement earlier this year, expressed his views on whether the Alabama coach might make a comeback.

The focus also turned to Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia. His confidence is high after leading his team to an impressive 3-0 record against Alabama and Auburn. Pavia’s standout performance last September against Alabama propelled him to national fame. As he attends SEC Media Days, he reflects on that moment and aims for further greatness.

Pavia is determined to achieve what no one at Vanderbilt has done, and he aspires to reach heights comparable to Alabama’s 2020 national title team. However, formidable opponents like Alabama and Auburn stand in his way.

Lane Kiffin, known for his entertaining social media presence, has found a new target in Auburn’s Hugh Freeze, keeping the atmosphere lively. Kiffin recently joined ESPN’s Paul Finebaum for a discussion following their latest episode, showcasing their comedic chemistry.

As SEC Media Days progresses, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will need to confront past challenges, including his former experiences in Tuscaloosa, AI, where his father was an Alabama assistant coach.

With four teams completed, Day Two of SEC Media Days will feature Auburn, Georgia, Texas, and Tennessee starting Tuesday at 8 a.m. CT at the College Football Hall of Fame. Fans can expect to see the latest developments with Auburn’s Hugh Freeze, particularly regarding quarterback Jackson Arnold, as he faces mounting pressure from the fan base. The media broadcast will air on SEC Network.