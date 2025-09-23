SEC’s New Schedule Alters Iconic College Football Rivalries

(BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) — The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced on Tuesday that beginning in 2026, each of its 16 teams will adopt a new nine-game schedule. This decision will permanently alter the landscape of college football rivalries, with several iconic matchups no longer played annually.

The SEC aims to preserve its historic rivalries while balancing competitive fairness. Each team will face three annual rivals, allowing for an array of new matchups. However, this restructuring comes at the cost of long-standing confrontations. For instance, the revered Alabama–LSU rivalry, played every year since 1964, will be replaced by Alabama-Mississippi State.

According to SEC officials, geographical considerations played a major role in determining annual opponents. For example, teams such as Auburn will face Tennessee and Mississippi State regularly, while Missouri‘s annual rivals include Texas and LSU. The intent is for 80% of these annual matchups to occur within the same or neighboring states.

Some rivalries, like Alabama-Tennessee, Auburn-Georgia, and Florida-Georgia, will remain intact. However, the league will assess whether changing dynamics require further adjustments in future scheduling cycles.

As a result of the new schedule, significant rivalries such as LSU-Florida and Arkansas-Texas A&M now face uncertain futures. Sports analysts note that while the SEC’s goal of ensuring regular play among all member teams promotes diversity, it risks diluting the rivalries that fuel fan engagement.

Fans of college football will witness these changes’ effects as traditional matchups occur less frequently, fundamentally altering the excitement around these games. The SEC plans to revisit its scheduling structure after the four-year cycle concludes, meaning some rivalries may return to annual status.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey stated, ‘We recognize the significance of maintaining our historic rivalries while adapting to the changing landscape of college football. This schedule promotes competition among all teams in the conference.’ The full details of the upcoming nine-game schedule will be released in the following weeks, offering a clearer picture of the SEC’s new direction.