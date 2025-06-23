Second Shark Bite Reported at Hilton Head Island in Less Than a Week

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) – Hilton Head Island has reported a second shark bite in less than a week, with officials confirming the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at Coligny Beach. The beach remains a popular location for tourists and locals alike.

According to Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue, the latest victim is a teenage girl who sustained non-life-threatening injuries consistent with a shark bite. The incident was reported around 12:10 p.m. on Sunday, prompting a response from both fire rescue and Shore Beach Service.

Officials cleared the water for half a mile in each direction while emergency responders attended to the girl, who was later taken to a local hospital for further treatment. This incident follows a shark bite that injured a 12-year-old girl on June 17 at Sea Pines Resort.

Witnesses at Coligny Beach expressed their concerns regarding the recent increase in shark activity. “We had actually been in the water for a while, probably about 30 minutes, and then the lifeguards started blowing their whistles,” said beachgoer Tingen Hatcher. “Everyone thought it was a shark.”

Experts believe that an increase in baitfish activity may have contributed to the recent spate of shark sightings and encounters. Michalove, a local marine expert, noted, “There’s more bait than normal on our beaches and inshore. I’ve never seen that many menhaden and mullet hopping around.”

Despite the incidents, many beachgoers are not deterred from enjoying the ocean. “I think it’s more about respecting their environment,” said one beach visitor. “We’re in their habitat.”

Authorities are urging beachgoers to remain vigilant when swimming in areas where sharks have been detected. They recommend looking for signs of fish activity, such as schools of bait fish or diving pelicans, as indicators of potential shark presence.