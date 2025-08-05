Secret Recording Sparks Dispute Over Wolf-Related Livestock Deaths in Colorado

Steamboat Springs, Colorado — A secret recording has led to renewed debate over livestock deaths attributed to wolves in Routt County.

The recording, made public last week, contains conversations between officials from Colorado Parks and Wildlife discussing the impact of wolf interactions on local livestock. The content has raised concerns among ranchers and wildlife officials.

Ranchers argue that the presence of wolves is a growing threat to their cattle. “We need to protect our livestock from these predators,” said local rancher Jim Thompson, who has lost calves in wolf attacks.

Meanwhile, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has been under scrutiny for how they manage the wolf population and respond to rancher complaints. In light of the recording, the agency is re-evaluating its protocols regarding wolf-related incidents.

The discussions in the recording reflect a tension between conservation efforts and the livelihood of local farmers. Some wildlife advocates believe wolves are crucial for the ecosystem. “The return of wolves helps restore balance in nature,” noted wildlife enthusiast Sarah Green, emphasizing the need for coexistence.

The agency is expected to hold public meetings to address the concerns of ranchers and discuss potential solutions. A spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife stated, “We are committed to finding a middle ground that considers both wildlife protection and agricultural needs.”