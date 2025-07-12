Secret Service Faces Accountability Issues After Trump Rally Shooting Incident

Butler, Pennsylvania — A year after the near assassination attempt on Donald Trump during a campaign rally, frustrations are rising within the Secret Service regarding accountability for security failures. In July 2024, Trump was rushed offstage after a bullet grazed him. Investigations revealed a breakdown in communication and coordination that left many questioning the agency’s response.

In interviews conducted by CNN, current and former federal law enforcement officials highlighted the lack of accountability among top Secret Service officials and agents present at the Butler rally. Sean Curran, who was the lead agent on Trump’s detail during the event, has since been appointed as director of the Secret Service.

Multiple congressional and internal reviews, including one from the Secret Service, pointed to significant lapses. Local police first spotted the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, on a nearby roof but failed to inform Trump’s security detail in time. Following the incident, Kimberly Cheatle, the then-director of the Secret Service, resigned amid scrutiny over the agency’s handling of the event.

Despite the severity of the situation, only six personnel have faced disciplinary actions, primarily short suspensions. A former senior agency official stated, “None of those operational people have been held accountable, some were even promoted.” This has fostered a belief among some agents that the Pittsburgh field office was unfairly scapegoated for the incident.

Recently, Sen. Rand Paul issued a subpoena for records of those disciplined in relation to the Butler incident. However, the subpoena was quickly dropped after the Secret Service provided the requested documentation. Paul’s office has not responded to requests for comment.

In the wake of the rally, the Secret Service has been experiencing a loss of experienced personnel, raising concerns about the agency’s future capabilities. Curran commented that the Butler incident remains a priority, stating, “The agency has taken many steps to ensure such an event can never be repeated.”

As agents reflect on the failures of July 13, 2024, some believe that all personnel involved should have been immediately placed on leave due to the incident’s severity. However, the agency chose to retain these agents due to a busy campaign schedule and a desire to maintain familiarity for Trump.

Reports indicate that various communication failures, including a lack of intelligence sharing, contributed to the rally’s security breaches. Just weeks before the event, the FBI had received intelligence on a potential threat against Trump, categorically stating the need for heightened security measures.