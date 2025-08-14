Politics
Secretary Bessent Faces Ethics Investigation Over Conflicted Stocks
Washington, D.C. — U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is under scrutiny for failing to divest from financial interests that may conflict with his official duties. The Campaign Legal Center (CLC) has raised alarms over his continued ownership of stocks, which could pose ethical concerns.
This situation arises after CLC previously urged the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) to enforce ethics guidelines, prompting questions about Bessent’s compliance following his Senate confirmation. Bessent was expected to divest from 28 financial holdings, some of which are linked to companies lobbying the Treasury Department.
Among the companies in question are Verizon Communications and Archer Daniels-Midland, raising concerns about whether Bessent’s financial interests may influence economic policymaking that affects average Americans. CLC, supported by the Democracy Defenders Fund, is calling for an investigation into his stock ownership.
Bessent’s ethics agreement required him to divest from potential conflicts within 90 days of his confirmation, which raises questions about his leadership in fostering ethical behavior within the Cabinet. CLC’s advocacy highlights the importance of enforcing ethics laws, especially in light of dismantled enforcement mechanisms during the Trump administration.
The organization previously challenged similar conflicts involving other officials, including a $715,000 stock holding by a CFPB employee. CLC’s commitment to holding government officials accountable underscores the need for a culture that prioritizes public service over personal gain.
Delaney, CLC’s Director of Ethics, emphasized the urgency of opposition against unethical behavior within government roles. In the face of these challenges, CLC continues its fight for reforms that ensure a government dedicated to serving the American public.
Recent Posts
- Ron Howard Reflects on J.D. Vance’s Political Rise
- Secretary Bessent Faces Ethics Investigation Over Conflicted Stocks
- TeraWulf Partners with Fluidstack for Major AI Hosting Agreement
- Federal Program for Indigent Defendants Faces Major Funding Crisis
- Trump’s Federal Takeover of DC Police Faces Local Resistance
- Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Iconic Wedding Dress Redefined Bridal Fashion
- Georgia Power Customers Face Record High Bills Amid Summer Heat
- CoreWeave Shares Plummet 20% After Mixed Q2 Results
- Mixed Earnings Weigh on U.S. Stock Futures
- Scientists Dispute Bermuda Triangle Mysteries, Cite Probability Instead
- Notre Dame Football Commits Honored as Preseason All-Americans
- NYT Strands Puzzle Reveals Today’s Theme and Hints
- Chelsea Donates Part of World Cup Bonuses to Families of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva
- FirstEnergy Faces Anger Over Power Outages at Town Hall Meeting
- NBA Season to Launch with Star-Studded Matchups on October 21
- Venus Williams Returns to US Open at Age 45 After Two-Year Hiatus
- New Nonstop Flights Announced for Rochester Airport
- Brewers Pursue Free Burger Giveaway with Winning Streak
- Burmese Pythons Devastate Everglades Wildlife
- Trump’s Crackdown in D.C.: National Guard Mobilized and Police Intensify Tactics