Secrets Unraveling in Today’s ‘General Hospital’ Episode

LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans of ‘General Hospital‘ are left with a series of questions following the latest episode. What role does Nina play in Daisy‘s predicament? Will Michael take his children and leave? And what does Tracy want from Jason?

Sasha is preparing to leave the country when she runs into Nina at the Quartermaines. Happy to see each other, Sasha expresses her gratitude for the opportunity to say goodbye. However, Nina drops a bombshell, stating she is the reason Daisy is in danger. Is Nina implying that her daughter, Willow, is somehow involved, or is there more to the story?

Meanwhile, Michael is contemplating a big decision. Speaking to an unseen person, he asks, ‘What’s to stop me from leaving with Sasha and taking my kids?’ He is desperate to keep his children, Wylie and Amelia, away from Willow, who is struggling to provide them with a stable environment while Drew is around.

Willow’s situation worsens as her visitation hearing has been delayed by three months. Devastated, she breaks down and is consoled by Drew, who suggests it’s time for them to give Michael a taste of his own medicine. But is this plan wise, or will it further complicate Willow’s life?

In another plotline, Tracy catches Jason just as he is about to assist Sasha and Daisy with their move. Tracy hints at a request that could involve helping her eliminate Sonny from the picture. Will Jason prioritize Tracy’s needs over his own responsibilities?

Elsewhere, Aunt Stella confronts Curtis, expressing her concerns. Their conversation raises questions about Curtis’s marriage to Portia. As tensions rise, viewers are left wondering how these relationships will evolve.

The episode wraps with Portia having a meltdown in her office, suggesting that the pressure from Drew may have pushed her to her breaking point. Is this the end of her sanity, or will she find a way to regain control?

Today’s episode leaves numerous plot threads dangling, inviting fans to speculate on how these complex relationships will unfold in future episodes.