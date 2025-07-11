Security Failures Revealed in Trump’s 2024 Assassination Attempt

BUTLER, Pennsylvania — As the one-year anniversary approaches since the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, unanswered questions linger about the motives behind the attack carried out by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Crooks attempted to assassinate Trump during a campaign rally on July 13, 2024, before being shot dead by Secret Service agents. Investigators have struggled to pinpoint his motivations, as they have not found a clear ideological or political reason for the attack.

John Nantz, a former FBI agent, noted that Crooks did not appear to be a politically motivated extremist. “He looked more like someone with anti-social issues who might have been seeking notoriety,” Nantz told Fox News Digital.

Without a confession or manifesto, establishing a motive relies on digital footprints and interviews with those who knew Crooks. “A lot of information can come from people who knew them and what they’ve left behind,” Nantz added.

Another former federal agent, Charles Marino, stated that if investigators had consulted Crooks beforehand, they likely would have recognized him as a significant threat due to his planning, access to weapons, and travel means.

Following the attack that killed firefighter Corey Comperatore and injured Trump and two others, federal investigators reviewed Crooks’ background, highlighting that he had no close friends and had been bullied in school. Nantz mentioned that Crooks’ upbringing could be a key part of understanding his motivations.

Marino emphasized the dangers posed by individual attackers like Crooks, who do not share their plans with others. “Lone wolves don’t talk about their intentions,” he stated.

Despite theories suggesting possible conspiracies, both the FBI and Secret Service found no evidence of external direction. Marino explained that speculation arose when multiple phone numbers were discovered on Crooks’ phone, leading to concerns about international involvement, but these theories were ultimately dismissed.

Investigators criticized the security measures during the rally, labeling the incident as a failure at all levels. Marino argued that a layered approach to security was necessary, which should have included clear communication and coordination with local law enforcement, something that was lacking.

In response to the attack, six Secret Service agents have been suspended, reflecting broader concerns about the agency’s precautions. The Secret Service admitted to missed opportunities to prevent the attack due to poor communication and planning.

With the anniversary of the attack approaching, Trump has spoken about the events, expressing gratitude for the swift actions of the Secret Service team that ultimately saved his life. “They had a bad day,” he said of the agency, acknowledging the need for improved security protocols.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and it serves as a reminder of the systemic flaws in safeguarding high-profile figures. Discussions continue about the necessary steps to ensure such a breach of security does not happen again.