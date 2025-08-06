Sports
Security Measures Introduced for Pakistan-Afghanistan Cricket Matches
SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates – Authorities are implementing special security measures for the upcoming cricket matches between Pakistan and Afghanistan to prevent fan clashes. The matches are set for August 29 and September 2 in Sharjah.
Organizers plan to separate fan entries and enclosures for supporters from both countries. No cross-entry between the stands will be allowed during the tri-nation T20 series to ensure safety and order.
This decision comes in response to previous incidents of crowd misbehavior. In the 2022 Asia Cup match, Afghan fans clashed with Pakistani supporters after Naseem Shah‘s winning sixes. Similar altercations occurred during the 2019 World Cup in Leeds, which sparked calls for improved crowd management.
Officials are hopeful that the new measures will enhance the safety of fans and maintain a positive atmosphere during the matches.
