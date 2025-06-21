Security Upgrades at Hard Rock Stadium for Copa America Final

Miami Gardens, Florida — Hard Rock Stadium will have an increased police presence during the Copa America Final between Argentina and Colombia on July 14, 2024, following a chaotic incident last year that led to 26 arrests. Authorities are committed to ensuring the safety of fans, players, and staff.

In 2023, a large crowd of ticketless fans rushed the gates, resulting in numerous injuries and panic as security struggled to manage the situation. Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz highlighted the extensive safety measures now in place for this summer’s tournament.

“We’ve put extensive measures in place to protect fans, players, and staff,” Cordero-Stutz said. Entry into the stadium will now require fans to pass through three separate checkpoints, including ticket checks and thorough bag screenings monitored by X-ray machines.

Edison Negron, a Boca Juniors fan from Puerto Rico, recalled last year’s chaos, saying, “When I was at the final, the security guards just opened the gate and started letting people through.” Miami-Dade County officials said that past incidents led to a comprehensive review to prevent a repeat occurrence.

Detective Argemis Colome of the Miami-Dade Police Department emphasized the importance of a strong law enforcement presence, stating, “There will be a significant law enforcement and security footprint in and around the stadium to ensure public safety for all the events.”

Authorities are also using social media monitoring to detect any potential crowd trouble. The preparations include a rapid-deployment force ready to respond swiftly to any issues that may arise during the matches.

So far, the presence of law enforcement has been noticeable during games, including the tournament opener, which attracted more than 60,000 spectators. Patrol cars are stationed along the interstate, and officers are equipped with protective gear on-site.

FIFA has collaborated with stadium officials and law enforcement agencies to enhance security for the event, ensuring a safer environment for attendees.