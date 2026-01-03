WASHINGTON, D.C. — The year 2025 was marked by significant political and agricultural developments in the United States. Donald Trump made history by being elected to non-consecutive presidential terms, becoming only the second person to achieve this milestone.

In sports, the Kansas City Chiefs were defeated 40-22, ending their streak of consecutive titles. This outcome shocked fans and players alike, as the team had aimed for a third championship.

The U.S. government took unprecedented actions under a rarely-used 18th-century wartime law, leading to controversies without traditional hearings or trials.

In May, the Catholic Church mourned the loss of Pope Francis, who passed away, setting off a wave of grief among the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics. Later that month, the church welcomed an American successor, marking a historic event.

Tragedy struck when two terrorist gunmen attacked, killing 15 people at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. The violence prompted an outpouring of grief, with Australians holding vigils to honor the victims.

September witnessed the tragic death of a student at a campus event in Utah. Authorities have made an arrest, but the alleged killer has yet to enter a plea.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas escalated, with each side accusing the other of violations, leading to increased tensions in the region.

In agriculture, 2025 brought challenges that prompted tough conversations and decisions. A fire at a Select Sires facility in Ohio, reported by Ty Higgins, thankfully resulted in no injuries. Meanwhile, ticks became increasingly problematic, affecting both livestock and human health.

Ohio’s whitetail deer population faced an EHD outbreak, raising concerns among farmers as hunting season approached. As the year concludes, the poultry industry is hopeful, with reports of minimal cases of avian influenza.

On a lighter note, the Ohio State Fair introduced a new deviled egg flavor, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, which sparked lively conversations among fairgoers.

As 2026 approaches, the agricultural community continues to reflect on the trials faced in 2025 while looking forward to future improvements.