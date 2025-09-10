Sports
September Sees Roster Moves and Player Streaks in MLB
BALTIMORE, Md. — The final weeks of the MLB season are upon us, prompting teams to make critical roster moves with their eyes fixed firmly on the standings. As players look to gain momentum, some are capitalizing on unexpected hot streaks, proving their worth despite varying levels of talent.
As rosters expand to 28 players, many prospects are being called up, presenting opportunities for teams and fantasy managers alike. Among the most added hitters this week, Jeremiah Jackson has made waves in his first MLB stint. Scouts recognize his power potential but note concerns about his contact skills. Nevertheless, his current performance suggests a unique blend of luck and skill.
“Jackson hits everything hard and to the pull side,” a scout noted, highlighting that while his luck may run out, grabbing him now could yield fruitful results.
Another notable player, Blaze Alexander, remains a hot topic as he reportedly maintains a 145 wRC+ since early August, despite a high strikeout rate. His powerful hitting, combined with an increase in launch angle, indicates a potential shift in approach.
Jeff McNeil continues his excellent season and remains a strong addition for teams needing consistency, while Daulton Varsho, despite being under-rostered, showcases a prodigious power output. Colson Montgomery offers a similar profile but on the infield, with impressive tools and a solid performance.
Among other rising stars, Andrew Benintendi and Luis Matos have shown flashes of brilliance, while Josh Lowe’s speed makes him a prized asset heading into the final stretch. With numerous teams searching for the right combinations, trending players like Trent Grisham have also seen a spike in roster numbers.
The wave of prospect call-ups includes pitchers like Payton Tolle of Boston, who excels with a four-seamer and cutter combination. Tolle’s rapid rise through the minor leagues has showcased his potential for strikeouts and low ratios.
Additionally, Brandon Sproat will debut for the Mets this weekend after a stellar stretch in the minors, posting a 2.44 ERA in his last ten starts.
“The potential for Sproat is exciting, and he could be a key addition for the team moving forward,” a source indicated.
Finally, prospects like Sal Stewart of Cincinnati and Kevin Alcántara of Chicago are also poised to make impacts, despite uncertainties regarding their playing time. Both players provide intriguing options for the remainder of the season.
“In the midst of September chaos, finding the right player can make all the difference,” said a team insider. Roster expansion has certainly led to increased opportunities for both established players in hot streaks and burgeoning stars awaiting their chance to shine.
