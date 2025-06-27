Sega and Hasbro Unveil Sonic the Hedgehog Magic Cards

Renton, Washington — Hasbro and Sega are partnering to launch three new card sets inspired by the “Sonic the Hedgehog” franchise. The collaboration was announced on June 27, 2025, and will feature the beloved characters in Magic: The Gathering card designs.

The first collection, titled “Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foes,” includes seven unique cards that highlight iconic characters like Sonic, Tails, and Dr. Eggman. Each card is paired with original artwork, featuring contributions from well-known Sonic artists.

Available for pre-order on MagicSecretLair.com starting at 9 a.m. PT on July 14, the cards will be offered in both regular ($29.99) and foil editions ($39.99). The other sets inspired by Sonic are set to be unveiled later this year.

This announcement follows a successful collaboration between Wizards of the Coast and Square Enix, which produced a collection based on the “Final Fantasy” series. The Sonic-themed cards will follow the format of previous Secret Lair releases, known for their limited-time offers and unique artwork.

The Turbo Gear drop, part of the three-card series, features reimagined Magic cards along with Sonic-themed designs. Players will find classic cards adjusted to fit the Sonic universe, such as Swiftfoot Boots transformed into a Sonic racing shoe.

Given the popularity of the franchise, collectors and fans are expected to act quickly to secure their cards, as similar releases tend to sell out rapidly. Wizards of the Coast’s unique approach to special releases continues to attract interest within the gaming community.