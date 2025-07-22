Entertainment
Seinfeld Surges to Popularity on iTunes Amid 50% Discount
LOS ANGELES, CA — The classic sitcom Seinfeld is making a remarkable comeback, reaching #2 on iTunes‘ Top 10 TV Shows in the United States as of July 19, 2025. This surge comes thirty-six years after the show’s original premiere and reflects its growing popularity on digital platforms.
The increase in Seinfeld’s rankings is largely attributed to a significant discount on iTunes. The Complete Seinfeld Collection is currently priced at $49.99, a 50% reduction from its regular price of $99.99. This enticing offer has likely drawn in both new viewers and nostalgic fans.
Created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, this iconic series aired for nine seasons, producing a total of 180 episodes. The show stars Seinfeld as a semi-autobiographical character living in New York City alongside his friends George Costanza, Elaine Benes, and Cosmo Kramer. The series is famously dubbed as a “show about nothing,” depicting the trivialities of everyday life.
Despite ending its first run in 1998, Seinfeld has maintained its status as a beloved sitcom, often ranking highly among critics. During its original airing, it consistently finished in the top two against shows like ER from 1994 to 1998. Seinfeld has also garnered numerous accolades, including 10 Primetime Emmy Awards, 3 Golden Globes, and six Screen Actors Guild Awards.
In addition to its awards and critical acclaim, Seinfeld’s influence can be felt across modern television. It paved the way for successful sitcoms such as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and The Office. However, many viewers have noted that some aspects of the show feel outdated or problematic in today’s context.
Seinfeld’s lead actor, Jerry Seinfeld, continues to thrive as a comedian and created the web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. This series, which lasted for eleven seasons and was later picked up by Netflix, showcases Seinfeld interviewing fellow comedians while driving vintage cars.
The Complete Seinfeld Collection is now available for purchase on iTunes, and the series can also be streamed on Netflix, making it easily accessible for new and returning fans alike.
