Seismic Activity in North India Following Earthquake in Pakistan

Residents of Delhi and several northern states of India experienced mild tremors on September 11, 2024, following a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that originated in Pakistan.

The earthquake was centered approximately 25 kilometers southwest of Karor, at a depth of 33 kilometers. Major cities in Pakistan, including Islamabad and Lahore, reported feeling significant shaking due to the seismic event.

Reports indicate that the tremors were felt in several neighboring Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. The seismic activity was also noted to reach as far as Afghanistan.

This particular earthquake marks the second significant seismic occurrence impacting the Delhi region in under two weeks, following a magnitude 5.7 earthquake that struck Afghanistan on August 29, 2024, which occurred at a depth of 255 kilometers.

Delhi’s geographical positioning places it within a seismically active zone, rendering it susceptible to earthquakes due to its proximity to the Himalayas.