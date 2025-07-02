Seiya Suzuki’s Power Surge Transforms Cubs’ Offense

CHICAGO, IL – Seiya Suzuki has made significant strides in his power production this baseball season, showcasing a performance that sets him apart from previous years. The Chicago Cubs‘ designated hitter has already achieved a career-high of 22 home runs just 83 games into the season.

Manager Craig Counsell praised Suzuki’s contribution, stating, “Seiya’s been a really good offensive player… we’re seeing some more home runs this year, that’s what’s a little different.” With 69 RBIs so far, Suzuki is on pace to exceed his career-high in that category as well.

The Cubs first recognized Suzuki’s potential due to his ability to hit the ball hard and avoid chasing pitches outside the strike zone. This season, he maintains an elite hard-hit rate while also adopting a more aggressive approach at the plate.

Suzuki’s mentality has shifted from being too passive to showing increased aggression, particularly early in counts. His first-pitch swing percentage is now 16.1 percent, marking a near three-point increase from his previous high, though it remains low compared to league standards.

Despite his conservative tendencies in the past, Suzuki’s swings are noticeably higher this season. His overall swing percentage sits at a career-best 41.8 percent. Furthermore, he now swings at 62.2 percent of pitches when the count is 2-0, a sharp increase from 45.6 percent during the previous three seasons.

When he’s ahead in the count, Suzuki demonstrates impressive statistics, boasting a 1.409 OPS, which is 96 percent above league average in those situations. His effectiveness on 2-0 counts particularly emphasizes his newfound aggression.

Suzuki’s solid hitting mechanics continue to benefit from hard-hit contact. His average exit velocity has increased to 92.7 mph, while his launch angle has risen to 18.3 degrees. His barrel rate has also surged by 7.5 percentage points, landing him seventh in baseball.

“He’s got a really good baseball swing,” Counsell remarked. “Good swing mechanics allow you to hit the ball hard.”

As Suzuki elevates his game and adds a threatening element to the Cubs’ lineup alongside Kyle Tucker, he is setting a new tone for an offense that has emerged as one of the league’s best. The combination of his power and hitting skills positions Suzuki among top sluggers, reshaping the dynamic of the Cubs’ batting order this season.