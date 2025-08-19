Sekiro: No Defeat Anime Set for 2026 Release on Crunchyroll

Cologne, Germany — The popular video game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is being adapted into an anime titled Sekiro: No Defeat, announced during Gamescom 2025. The series will be available on Crunchyroll in 2026.

Developed by FromSoftware, the game is set in Japan’s Sengoku period and follows a shinobi known as Wolf, or Senkiro, who protects a lord with divine heritage. The adaptation will feature voices from notable actors, including Daisuke Namikawa as Wolf, Miyuki Satou as Kuro, and Kenjiro Tsuda as Genichiro Ashina.

Kenichi Kutsuna, who is directing the show, emphasized the need to capture the intensity of the game’s action. He stated, “We are taking on the monumental task of animating the breathtakingly beautiful Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Please look forward to it.”

The story revolves around Wolf, a young orphan trained by a nomadic ninja named Owl. Wolf takes on the role of Kuro’s protector, as Kuro is the last of the Dragon Heritage bloodline. Their journey leads to intense action sequences, including Wolf losing an arm during a crucial battle with Genichiro, which transforms him into Sekiro.

Kutsuna described the series as a blend of gritty swordplay and poignant narrative, aiming to maintain the spirit of the game. He added, “As an action animator, my core philosophy is to return to the basics. I want to depict that reality without flinching.”

Sekiro: No Defeat will exclusively stream on Crunchyroll in the U.S. and several international markets but will not be available in Japan, China, Korea, Russia, and Belarus. Fans are excited for the anime which promises to showcase exquisite hand-drawn art and dynamic fight scenes, staying true to the original game’s themes of honor and loyalty.

Asa Suehira, Crunchyroll’s chief content officer, expressed enthusiasm for the adaptation, stating, “We’re excited to bring Sekiro: No Defeat to fans around the world.” The anime aims to introduce new audiences while captivating existing fans of the series.