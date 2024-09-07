Entertainment
Selena Gomez Achieves Billionaire Status
Selena Gomez has officially reached billionaire status, becoming one of the youngest self-made billionaires in the United States. According to Bloomberg, her net worth is estimated to be $1.3 billion.
The wealth amassed by the 32-year-old actress, singer, and entrepreneur is largely attributed to her successful makeup line, Rare Beauty, which she launched five years ago. This brand has gained significant popularity among influencers and teenagers.
Gomez’s financial accomplishments are not solely based on her singing and acting careers; a substantial portion of her wealth stems from her ownership stake in Rare Beauty as well as her earnings from music, acting, real estate investments, and lucrative brand partnerships.
With 424 million followers on Instagram, Gomez ranks as the third most-followed individual on the platform. This considerable following has bolstered her ability to secure major endorsements with companies such as Puma and Coach.
Rare Beauty is positioned within the competitive celebrity-led makeup industry, competing with brands founded by Rihanna and the Kardashians. In addition to her business endeavors, Gomez is committed to philanthropy, having established the Rare Impact Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to improve access to mental health services.
Aside from her ventures in beauty, Gomez is known for her role in the Hulu series, ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ which has recently been renewed for a fifth season. Reports suggest she earns $6 million per season from this project.
Recent Posts
- Springboks Triumph Over All Blacks in the Freedom Cup
- Jomo Sono Advocates for the Protection of Young Talent Relebohile Mofokeng
- The Weeknd Teases New Album at Exclusive São Paulo Concert
- Canadian Athletes Shine at the Paralympic Games in Paris
- Vancouver Whitecaps Aim for Playoff Success Amidst Competitive Season
- Perth Zoo Offers Free Entry for West Australian Families
- Knights Face Dolphins in Crucial Season Finale
- USC Football Aims for Continued Success Against Utah State
- Iowa State Claims Victory in Thrilling Cy-Hawk Showdown
- Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Game Day Information
- General Asim Munir Acknowledges Pakistani Army’s Role in Kargil War
- URM Extends Partnership with Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
- Super Typhoon Yagi Strikes Vietnam After Devastating Philippines and China
- Edmonton Elks Defeat Calgary Stampeders in Labour Day Rematch
- Mitch Robinson Faces Entry Trouble at Brisbane Lions Dressing Rooms
- England Secures 2-0 Victory Against Republic of Ireland in Nations League
- Sooners Scheduled to Face Houston in First Big 12 Opponent Since Joining SEC
- Reese’s Remarkable Rookie Season Ends Due to Injury
- Malappuram FC Triumphs in Inaugural Match of Super League Kerala
- LSU Football Team Prepares for Home Opener Against Nicholls State