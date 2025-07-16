Entertainment
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Set for Star-Studded Wedding in September
Montecito, California — Plans for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco‘s wedding have surfaced, revealing a two-day celebration set for September. Sources tell the Daily Mail that the couple aims to keep the guest list intimate, inviting only close friends and family.
Invitations have reportedly been sent out, including to Gomez’s longtime friend Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce. “Everyone invited has been asked to bring overnight bags to stay for the weekend,” one insider said.
The source added that while the guest list consists primarily of friends and family, many attendees are notable celebrities. These include Gomez’s co-stars from “Only Murders in the Building” and music icons connected to Blanco, who is 37.
Another source mentioned that a late summer wedding is particularly suitable for the 32-year-old Gomez and Blanco due to their busy schedules this fall and winter. “Selena loves being engaged but she has been dreaming of being married forever,” the insider explained.
While the couple has faced challenges organizing their wedding around Gomez’s commitments, a third source suggested that the ceremony is not being arranged to accommodate Swift, although Gomez would love for the pop star to attend.
Gomez and Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024, after dating for over a year. In the same month, Blanco described their upcoming wedding as “chill” but still “amazing.” Page Six has reached out to representatives for both Gomez and Blanco for further details, but they have not yet responded.
