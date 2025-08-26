Selena Gomez Celebrates Bachelorette Party in Cabo San Lucas

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico — Selena Gomez was spotted enjoying her bachelorette party over the weekend as she celebrated in Cabo San Lucas with friends. The get-together took place shortly before her upcoming wedding to music producer Benny Blanco.

Gomez, 33, was photographed on a luxury yacht with friends on Friday, Aug. 23. The group included her close pals Ashley Cook, Raquelle Stevens, Courtney Lopez, and cousin Priscilla Marie. The women were seen dancing, taking selfies, and laughing while soaking up the sun, with Gomez wearing a black strapless swimsuit.

While Gomez celebrated in Mexico, Blanco, 37, appeared to kick off his bachelor party in Las Vegas. He shared highlights of his trip via Instagram, showing a relaxing spa day and dining experiences, including a lavish meal at Resorts World Las Vegas.

“I’ll never forget this weekend,” Blanco wrote in one of his posts, which showcased a large spread of food. He also enjoyed a night out at XS nightclub featuring artist Marshmello.

The couple confirmed their engagement in December 2024 after dating for over a year. Gomez announced the news on Instagram, saying, “Forever begins now,” while sharing photos of her engagement ring.

Gomez has expressed her excitement about the upcoming nuptials, noting that despite their busy schedules, she is thrilled to marry Blanco, stating, “I couldn’t be more excited.”

As the wedding date approaches, various sources have reported that the couple plans to keep the ceremony intimate, inviting only close friends and family.

In recent comments, Gomez revealed she has yet to finalize many details for the wedding due to their work commitments but remains eager for the big day.

Benny and Selena are expected to tie the knot in September, and fans are eagerly awaiting further announcements regarding their wedding plans.