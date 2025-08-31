Selena Gomez Celebrates Bachelorette Weekend in Cabo San Lucas

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico — Selena Gomez was spotted enjoying a sunny getaway in Cabo San Lucas over the weekend, reportedly celebrating her bachelorette party before tying the knot with music producer Benny Blanco. The 33-year-old singer shared a series of photos on Instagram, showcasing her time spent with friends on a luxury yacht.

Gomez, who wore a stylish strapless black swimsuit, lounged with her close friends, including Ashley Cook, Raquelle Stevens, and Courtney Lopez, as they enjoyed cocktails and danced on the deck. Despite numerous friends joining her, her well-known pal Taylor Swift did not attend the festivities, although she is expected to be present at the wedding scheduled for September.

While Gomez partied on the yacht, Blanco, 37, was reported to be celebrating his own bachelor party in Las Vegas with around 25 friends. Sources indicate that Gomez’s ceremony will have an intimate guest list of only close friends and family.

Selena plans to make her wedding a personal affair, recently sharing details about her non-traditional menu, which includes her grandmother’s biscuits and gravy as a dessert option. Interestingly, she also revealed that she will not have a traditional first dance. Instead, she intends to share a special moment with her grandfather during the reception.

The couple, who confirmed their relationship in December 2023, got engaged a year later with a diamond ring valued at around $1 million. As preparations continue for the big day, sources close to Gomez have noted how she is balancing wedding plans with her busy schedule.