Selena Gomez Celebrates OMITB Season 5 Release in NYC

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Selena Gomez celebrated the release of season 5 of her Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building” on September 9, 2025. The actress shared moments from her promotional trip on Instagram, where she posted a carousel of photos from her visit.

In one post, Gomez wrote, “Hello and goodbye NY ❤️ grateful for a great trip with my guys! ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING is out now on Hulu and Disney+ (hope yall enjoy!).” The slideshow featured a mirror selfie in which she posed in a striped baby tee, oversized cat-eye frames, and white underwear, along with a photo alongside her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Earlier in the week, Gomez launched her makeup brand Rare Beauty‘s first fragrance in Los Angeles, wearing an ivory halter dress with draped fringe. The dress had an iridescent sheen, and she accessorized with tiny diamond-encrusted hoops, styled by Erin Walsh.

On September 8, while out with her fiancé Benny Blanco, Gomez sported a trendy outfit that featured Jacquemus flared denim capris paired with a black and white sweater set by La Ligne. Her look included taupe eyeshadow, pink blush, and a nude lip.

During her press tour, Gomez impressed in various outfits, including a bright red minidress with a floral accent, worn while attending a Jimmy Fallon show with her co-stars. She revealed during the show that her co-stars would attend her wedding, joking that Martin would be the ring bearer. “It’s wonderful. I’m very lucky. It’s going well. I’m so excited,” she said.