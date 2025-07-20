Selena Gomez Delays Wedding Plans Over Taylor Swift’s RSVP

MONTECITO, Calif. — Selena Gomez has postponed her wedding preparations until Taylor Swift responds to her RSVP. The former Disney star is planning a ceremony this September with fiancé Benny Blanco in Montecito, California.

Sources say Gomez is eager for her best friend Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, to attend the nuptials. The 32-year-old singer has known Swift since 2008 and considers her attendance essential for her special day.

A source revealed, “Selena refused to send out a save-the-date until she knew Taylor was free. It’s not optional. Taylor has to be there.” The insider added that Kelce is also on the guest list and that Gomez “adores” him for how he treats Swift. She aims to make them feel like “royalty” during the festivities.

Gomez is reportedly planning every detail of the event with her friend’s convenience in mind, wanting Swift by her side from “the welcome cocktails to the final toast.” The wedding may have a private weekend atmosphere, described as “chill but amazing.”

In addition to Swift and Kelce, Gomez and Blanco might invite her co-stars from “Only Murders in the Building” as well as some of Blanco’s celebrity friends. Fans can expect many familiar faces at the wedding.

It remains unclear if Swift will perform at the wedding. “But if she does… it’ll be the moment of the night. Selena would love it,” the source concluded.