Selena Gomez Discusses Throuple on Upcoming Match Game Episode

LOS ANGELES, California — Selena Gomez and other celebrities will explore the concept of a throuple on an upcoming episode of Match Game, airing July 23. In a sneak peek obtained by TV Insider, host Martin Short presents a playful fill-in-the-blank question that leaves the panelists in stitches.

During the segment, Short teases the audience by saying, “In throuple news, Adam and Eve are looking for a third. Applicants must be cool with nudity, heavy gardening, and blanks.” Gomez had previously matched with a contestant, Joy, so she could not answer this particular question. However, the tension built as comedian Anthony Anderson read the question aloud.

When Nealson asked, “What does throuple mean?” Cara Delevingne leaned over to Gomez, wanting her input. The two celebrities exchanged thoughts, with Gomez looking curious and animated. Short noted, “Cara is seeking help from Selena.” Anderson humorously chimed in with his interpretation: “Heavy gardening. That means somebody is hairy.”

Martin Short lightheartedly reminded Anderson, “You’re supposed to keep these thoughts to yourself, did you know that?” Anderson’s response, accompanied by laughter, was, “Oh, I’m sorry.”

After waiting for responses, Short commented on Delevingne’s well-groomed eyebrows, which she quipped are “always ready.” Joy, the contestant, finally provided her answer of “Snakes!” to which Delevingne responded, “That’s a good one.”

Fans will have to tune in on July 23 at 9/8c on ABC to see if Joy matched with any celebrity to beat her opponent, Jordan. Other participants this season include Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, who has a history with the show. Previously, Match Game was hosted by the same team from 2019 to 2021 before it went off the air.

Match Game airs Wednesdays, beginning July 23 at 9/8c on ABC, with episodes available for streaming on Hulu the next day.