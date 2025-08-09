Selena Gomez Launches Rare Perfume with Sultry Photoshoot

Los Angeles, CA – Selena Gomez officially launched her new fragrance, Rare Eau de Parfum, on August 7, 2025, through a striking photoshoot shared on Instagram.

Gomez, known for her song “Calm Down,” unveiled the product alongside Fragrance Layering Balms as part of her Rare Beauty line. She expressed her excitement in a heartfelt post, saying, “So much love and intention went into the creation of these. I couldn’t be more excited for you to finally experience them.”

Anticipation for the launch built after Gomez first hinted at the scents on July 29, when she shared a montage of clips on Instagram that detailed the fragrance notes. She described the scent as “warm and decadent with a touch of spice,” featuring notes of creamy caramel, pistachio, rich vanilla, spicy ginger, and earthy sandalwood. Gomez highlighted that the fragrance was crafted to “evolve with the moment.”

In a recent interview to promote the new products, Gomez shared her personal connection to the scent, recalling it as being present during some of her “best memories.” She mentioned, “It was just something that made me feel like a piece of me, and I wanted everyone to enjoy it. I was hoping that it would embody the place of life that I’m in.”

Fans can now look forward to experiencing Gomez’s latest creations and enjoy the allure of her signature fragrance, rare as her name suggests.