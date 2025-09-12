Selena Gomez Shares Wedding Plans and Details on Fallon

NEW YORK, NY — Selena Gomez discussed her upcoming wedding on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on September 9, 2025. The 33-year-old singer and actress excitedly shared snippets about her nuptials with her fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco.

Seated beside her “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, Gomez joked about her wedding plans. “It’s wonderful, I’m very lucky,” she stated, adding that everything is going well. When asked about Martin and Short’s presence at the wedding, Gomez playfully replied, “Course they are; Marty’s the ring bearer.”

Short humorously acted out the role, getting down on one knee and mimicking a character from “Lord of the Rings” while presenting a ring. “Here’s your ring, Selena, take it,” he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Short later praised the couple during a podcast episode, expressing his delight for Gomez. “I just adore her,” he said about her relationship with Blanco. “I’m thrilled for her happiness.”

Gomez and Blanco’s wedding is set to take place later this month in Montecito, California. They plan to host a celebration that includes celebrity friends such as Taylor Swift, who previously offered to be the flower girl.

The couple is reportedly skipping some traditional wedding customs, opting for a mini cake instead of a large one. They are excited to incorporate Jewish customs into the ceremony, reflecting Blanco’s heritage.

On September 12-13, 2025, the couple will host their guests at a secret location in Montecito, with previous venues ruled out. They celebrated their bachelor and bachelorette parties last month, with Gomez enjoying a trip to Cabo.

Gomez revealed that her plans include enjoying a special dance with her grandfather, who had not walked her mother down the aisle. They are also planning to serve their favorite fast food at the reception, showcasing their love for Taco Bell and Domino’s.

The couple’s romantic history dates back to their collaboration on the 2019 song “I Can’t Get Enough.” They made their relationship public in December 2023.