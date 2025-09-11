Selena Gomez Shines in Cranberry Red at Hulu’s Press Tour

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Selena Gomez turned heads during her latest press tour for Season 5 of Hulu‘s ‘Only Murders in the Building‘ on September 9. The actress and singer debuted a stunning cranberry red minidress that showcased her bold fashion sense.

The dress featured long, slightly flared sleeves and an asymmetrical neckline, exposing one shoulder while the other was adorned with floral embellishments. Gomez completed her striking look with matching satin strappy heels, red lipstick, and dangling diamond earrings. Her hair was elegantly styled in a slick high bun.

Gomez’s fashion choices have garnered attention throughout the press tour, which celebrates the comedy-crime series where she stars as Mabel Mora alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. The show pays tribute to classic crime genres, yet Gomez’s recent looks are distinctly modern.

Earlier the same day, she made a guest appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘ wearing another fashionable outfit — a fitted satin little black dress (LBD) paired with a glamorous stole and strappy black heels. During the show, she shared insights about her career and personal life, delighting fans with her warmth and authenticity.

“It’s wonderful. I’m very lucky. It’s going well. I’m so excited,” Gomez expressed during the interview. As she toasted the release of the new season, her excitement was palpable, and her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short joined her in the celebration.

The event not only highlighted Gomez’s stunning style but also her successful journey as an actress and entrepreneur with her makeup brand, Rare Beauty. Fans eagerly await what else she has in store as her career continues to flourish.