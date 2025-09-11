Entertainment
Selena Gomez Shines in Cranberry Red at Hulu’s Press Tour
NEW YORK CITY, NY — Selena Gomez turned heads during her latest press tour for Season 5 of Hulu‘s ‘Only Murders in the Building‘ on September 9. The actress and singer debuted a stunning cranberry red minidress that showcased her bold fashion sense.
The dress featured long, slightly flared sleeves and an asymmetrical neckline, exposing one shoulder while the other was adorned with floral embellishments. Gomez completed her striking look with matching satin strappy heels, red lipstick, and dangling diamond earrings. Her hair was elegantly styled in a slick high bun.
Gomez’s fashion choices have garnered attention throughout the press tour, which celebrates the comedy-crime series where she stars as Mabel Mora alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. The show pays tribute to classic crime genres, yet Gomez’s recent looks are distinctly modern.
Earlier the same day, she made a guest appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘ wearing another fashionable outfit — a fitted satin little black dress (LBD) paired with a glamorous stole and strappy black heels. During the show, she shared insights about her career and personal life, delighting fans with her warmth and authenticity.
“It’s wonderful. I’m very lucky. It’s going well. I’m so excited,” Gomez expressed during the interview. As she toasted the release of the new season, her excitement was palpable, and her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short joined her in the celebration.
The event not only highlighted Gomez’s stunning style but also her successful journey as an actress and entrepreneur with her makeup brand, Rare Beauty. Fans eagerly await what else she has in store as her career continues to flourish.
Recent Posts
- New Game Domains for GTA 6 Spotted by Online Sleuths
- Marina Stakusic Advances in Guadalajara Open After Thrilling Match
- Apple Unveils iPhone Air as Thinnest Model Yet
- Dodgers’ Ben Rortvedt Emerges as Key Player Amid Injuries
- Brian Snitker Considers Future Amid Disappointing Braves Season
- Judy Greer and Cooper Hoffman Star in Stephen King’s The Long Walk
- Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Shine at Season 4 Premiere in NYC
- Advocates Push for Better Care During Police Encounters
- Who Will Lead Democrats? New Faces Rise in Party’s Future
- Authorities Seize Quarter-Ton of Meth in San Jose Drug Bust
- Rockies Suffer Another Loss to Dodgers in 7-2 Matchup
- Mariners Defeat Cardinals 5-3 in Tight Game
- Mariners rally past Cardinals in exciting 5-3 victory
- Yankees Face Tough Odds in AL East Title Chase
- Brian Luce to Host New One Chicago Podcast Launching This Month
- Elsbeth Season 2 Retires Tired Joke, Season 3 Promises Fresh Comedy
- Julio Rodríguez’s Catch Highlights Mariners’ Win Over Cardinals
- Freight Market Faces Uncertainty as Capacity Issues Persist
- Gas Tanker Explosion Kills Three and Injures 70 in Mexico City
- Dylan Beavers: The Orioles’ Potential Leadoff Solution