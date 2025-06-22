Selena Gomez Unveils New Summer Haircut with Bangs

LOS ANGELES, CA — Selena Gomez has unveiled her new summer haircut, featuring stylish bangs and choppy layers, according to a post by her longtime makeup artist on Instagram yesterday, June 21.

After experimenting with various hairstyles, including longer lengths, a brief flirtation with blonde, and different bob variations, Gomez has opted for a fresh look that showcases her natural curls. Her previous bob, hitting just below her shoulders, has now transformed into a shaggy cut that grazes the top of her collarbones.

This new haircut is designed for the summer heat, with volume and texture stemming from her curls. The bangs are thick but have been trimmed to lighten the look and make styling easier during warmer months. The cut is easily replicable, making it a light and breezy option for anyone looking for a seasonal refresh.

Gomez is known for her versatile styles on red carpets, including a wavy bob at the American French Film Festival and a slick, flipped bob at the Academy Museum Gala last year. Bangs have been a recurring feature in her looks, ranging from below-the-brow styles to messy, piecey fringes that frame her face beautifully.

As a beauty mogul, Gomez continually reinvents her style, from bold lips to transformative hairstyles. The combination of the bob and bangs remains a signature look, reflecting her creativity and confidence in fashion.