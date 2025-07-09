Self-defense Claim May Acquit Raul Valle in Stabbing Case

MILFORD, Connecticut — A jury in the trial of Raul Valle remains deadlocked as he faces serious charges stemming from a fatal stabbing at a party over a year ago. valleys, now 20, is charged with one count of murder and two counts of first-degree assault in connection to the death of 17-year-old James “Jimmy” McGrath on May 14, 2022.

The jury is reportedly split 11 to 1 after deliberating for several days, causing defense attorney Donna Rotunno to suggest that Valle’s self-defense claim could lead to an acquittal. “I think those stories are very compelling for jurors,” she told Fox News Digital. “Jurors really try to get it right.”

The incident occurred during an underage drinking party in Shelton, where a large altercation broke out. Police responded to 911 calls reporting a fight around midnight and found multiple victims outside a home on Laurel Glen Drive. Witnesses reported that as many as 25 teenagers were involved.

Valle testified that he never intended to kill anyone, stating he was handed a knife during the chaos and felt overwhelmed, swinging it in self-defense. Rotunno pointed out that in self-defense cases, the burden shifts to the defendant to demonstrate reasonable fear.

McGrath sustained a fatal stab wound to the chest, and the Connecticut Chief Medical Examiner reported approximately 1.8 liters of blood found in his lungs. Valle’s emotional testimony highlighted the confusion surrounding the incident, as he struggled to recall specific moments during the melee.

In cases like Valle’s, Rotunno believes that the defendant’s testimony is crucial. “You have to remember, you’re talking about split-second situations,” she said. If the jury cannot reach a unanimous decision, the judge may declare a mistrial, potentially restarting the legal proceedings.

Before the incident, Valle was known to be a good student at St. Joseph High School, where McGrath was a junior. In his obituary, McGrath was remembered as a vibrant individual who loved sports and had a bright future ahead.