2025 SELF Sneaker Awards Highlight Best New Footwear

NEW YORK, NY – The 2025 SELF Sneaker Awards have revealed this year’s top picks in performance, comfort, and style. Each sneaker was rigorously tested by the SELF team and expert panel, ensuring that these selections are genuinely the best available.

SELF Editor-in-Chief Jessica Cruel made a special appearance on “Good Morning America” to unveil standout sneakers. Highlights from this year’s awards include the Hoka Clifton 10, praised for its plush comfort and lightweight cushioning, ideal for recovery runs.

Ryka also received accolades for its ultra-supportive shoes designed specifically for women’s feet, offering exceptional comfort for all-day wear. Meanwhile, On Running‘s Cloudnova X was marked as the ultimate stylish sneaker, providing engineered cushioning without a break-in period.

Adidas‘s Dropset 3 was recognized for its firm heel support, great for weight training, while the classic Converse Chuck 70 was praised for its added arch support while maintaining its iconic style. Merrell’s Moab Speed 2 and Dr. Scholls’ shoes were highlighted for their balance of fashion and functionality, appealing to commuters and casual wearers alike.

This year, 34 technical winners were recognized, along with 22 Editor’s Picks reflecting current fashion trends. These selections were based on evaluations from nearly 200 styles across various brands, showcasing the value of women’s sneakers in both performance and urban fashion.

The awards highlight the evolving sneaker culture, as shoes made for athletic purposes become modern fashion staples. With selections covering a wide range of activities from running to casual outings, these winners exemplify the importance of footwear in daily life.

For a full list of winners and to shop the highlighted sneakers, visit the SELF Sneaker Awards page.