Entertainment
Selinsgrove Woman Sings with Country Star, Goes Viral on TikTok
SELINSGROVE, Pa. — A woman from Snyder County had a memorable moment during a concert that took the internet by storm. Rachel Martin, a Selinsgrove native, was at the Riley Green concert at the York State Fair on Sunday night when she was invited on stage to sing with the country music star.
Martin had previously attended Green’s concerts and decided to make a sign, hoping he would notice. ‘The other times he let girls sing a little line and everyone was like, “Oh Rachel, you should do that,” so I made a little sign just hoping he might see it,’ she said. When it was time for a particular song, Green spotted her sign and invited her up on stage.
Once she was up there, Martin said she zoned out. ‘I sing at church, and that kicked in, and I really didn’t notice how many people were in the audience,’ she recalled.
Her moment with Green quickly gained traction online. Within 24 hours, Green posted a clip of their performance on TikTok, which rapidly garnered over a million views. ‘That’s crazy, I just thought it was going to blow over and just be a good memory, it still is,’ Martin shared.
As of Wednesday, the video has approached two million views. ‘It was kind of not real to me. It feels like just a dream, something that didn’t actually happen,’ Martin added.
The viral moment also sparked excitement among Martin’s friends and family. Her mother, Amanda, expressed her surprise, saying, ‘Millions, it’s crazy. I didn’t know it would blow up like this. I saw singing in her future, but didn’t imagine that there would be that many people that would see her.’
Following this experience, Martin feels motivated to explore her musical talent further. ‘This special moment on stage pushes me to see where my talent can take me,’ she said.
