Sen. Capito Trades in General Dynamics, Aflac, and American Express Stocks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) recently disclosed stock transactions involving General Dynamics Corporation, Aflac Incorporated, and American Express Company. In a filing made public on August 4, the senator revealed she sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in General Dynamics stock on July 31.

General Dynamics shares opened at $312.62 on the day of the transaction. The company reported earnings of $3.74 per share on July 23, exceeding estimates. The firm’s market capitalization is $84.09 billion with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32 and a recent 52-week high of $322.50.

In addition to selling shares of General Dynamics, Capito reported another transaction involving Aflac. She sold between $1,001 and $15,000 of Aflac stock on July 18. The insurance provider, which specializes in supplemental health and life insurance, has a current market cap of approximately $53.31 billion.

American Express is the third company linked to Capito’s trades. On July 1, she purchased between $15,001 and $50,000 of American Express shares. The company reported a quarterly earnings of $4.08 per share on July 18, surpassing analysts’ forecasts of $3.86.

As of now, all three companies have had varying levels of insider transactions. Recently, executives from General Dynamics and American Express sold shares, with some reporting significant sales in volume. Reports showed that 86.14% of General Dynamics stock is owned by institutional investors, while 84.33% of American Express’s stock is held in similar investments.

In related updates, Capito’s trades come amid various institutional shifts within these companies, indicating active market engagement from both individuals and larger investment firms. Aflac, for example, has seen notable increases in holdings from several hedge funds, highlighting continuing interest from institutional investors.

Capito, who has served in the Senate since 2015, remains an influential figure regarding financial matters and investments in her state. She was the first female senator from West Virginia and has held various positions in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. Her recent transactions reflect ongoing trends in stock market activities among politicians and their financial decisions.