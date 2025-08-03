Sen. Cory Booker Demands Democrats Fight Back Against Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Democratic Senator Cory Booker is urging his party to strengthen their resistance against President Donald Trump, stating that history will hold individuals accountable for their obedience to his leadership. During an interview with CNN’s Manu Raju on August 2, 2025, Booker expressed his concern that Democrats must prioritize the welfare of the American people over party loyalty.

Booker emphasized that party leaders need to adopt a more assertive stance regarding Trump, who he believes undermines democratic principles. He criticized various institutions, including some law firms and corporations, for yielding to Trump’s pressure. ‘What I want to see more people doing is not doing what… some universities have done, bend the knee to Donald Trump,’ Booker stated emphatically.

‘History is going to remember these people for their complicity in what is a guy that’s going to severely try to undermine our government,’ he added, reflecting on the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters in January 2021.

This week, Booker clashed with several Democrats as he attempted to add provisions to bipartisan police funding bills that would prevent the Trump administration from withholding Justice Department grants. He accused his colleagues of capitulating to Trump while he ‘violates the Constitution’ and ‘trashes our norms and traditions.’

In his remarks, Booker called for Democrats to draw a line against Trump’s actions: ‘How far are we going to let him go until we say… we’re going to stand and fight against this authoritarianism?’ he questioned.

Facing a push from progressive voters for bolder action, Booker also advocated for revisiting the redistricting strategies within his home state of New Jersey. ‘Texas Republicans are adopting a Trump-backed strategy… We need to win in the midterms… and if they’re doing something to add their congressional seats, we need to look at our ways of doing that right now,’ he asserted.

Despite his call for a stronger Democratic stance, Booker refrained from endorsing specific progressive candidates emerging in other states, including the New York City mayoral race, saying it is up to those areas to handle their local elections.