Sen. Cory Booker Engaged to Alexis Lewis, Social Media Reacts

Washington, D.C. — Senator Cory Booker announced his engagement to girlfriend Alexis Lewis on Instagram Tuesday afternoon, sparking excitement and reactions online.

In his post, the New Jersey Democrat expressed his joy, saying, “I’m thrilled to share: Alexis and I are engaged! I am savoring the soul-affirming wonder of everyday life with my partner, best friend, and now my fiancée.” The couple has been dating for about a year and a half and shares a home in Washington, D.C., Booker revealed to the Washington Examiner earlier this month.

As news broke, many commenters noted Lewis’ striking resemblance to actress Rosario Dawson, with whom Booker had a two-year relationship that ended in 2022. One Instagram user commented, “Congratulations…but you definitely have a type…literally thought she was Rosario!” Another added, “Could definitely be sisters!” A third remarked, “I was like, Rosario looks great! But then I saw the caption.”

Booker accompanied his announcement with several joyful photos from a recent trip to Hawaii, showcasing a dramatic moment where he is seen down on one knee presenting a ring box to Lewis.

Despite their split, Booker and Dawson reportedly remain good friends, according to People magazine.