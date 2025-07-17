Senate Advances Debate on Trump’s Funding Cuts Package

Washington, D.C. — The Senate voted narrowly to begin debating a funding cuts package requested by President Trump, which could rescind $1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and $7.9 billion from international aid programs.

This procedural vote saw Vice President JD Vance casting tie-breaking votes after three Republican senators joined Democrats in opposing it, creating a deadlock that required intervention.

Debate is set for 10:00 AM ET on Wednesday, although it remains unclear how long the Senate will take to vote on the cuts package. The Senate must act before a Friday midnight deadline or the funds will automatically be released.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Senate Majority Leader John Thune announced that the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which has been vital in HIV treatment for over two decades, was removed from the proposed cuts.

Despite this, the funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting remains a point of contention. Senator Mike Rounds reported negotiations had led to a plan for reallocating $9 million from the Department of Interior to aid 28 public radio stations serving Native American communities.

However, Native Public Radio President Loris Taylor criticized this plan as impractical, underscoring the need for a dedicated funding source for tribal media services.

The cuts package passed in the House mostly along party lines, but dissenting GOP senators have urged modifications in response to concerns about the impact on local media stations.

Senator Susan Collins has echoed worries about how cutting federal support could turn many regions into news deserts. President Trump has pressured his party to support the cuts, stating that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting is biased.

Senator Rounds expressed his commitment to ensuring continued federal resources for stations providing vital services to rural areas, stating the necessity of these communications during emergencies.

As the Senate considers the rescissions package, discussions around its implications for foreign assistance programs like PEPFAR also persist, highlighting the tension between budget cuts and social welfare initiatives.

If the Senate opts to modify the package, it will have to return to the House for approval, all within a tight timeline.