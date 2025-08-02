Politics
Senate’s Historic Vote Signals Growing Demands for Change on Israel Policy
Washington, DC – Palestinian rights advocates celebrated as a majority of Senate Democrats voted late Wednesday to block a weapons sale to Israel, a move they see as a shift in congressional support toward Palestinian concerns. The vote, while ultimately failing 27-70, marks a significant increase in backing compared to similar measures in the past.
“It was incredibly significant. We’re seeing a fundamental shift in the Democratic Party on Israel,” said Yasmine Taeb, legislative and political director for MPower Change Action Fund. The resolution aimed to stop the transfer of assault rifles to Israel, amidst rising domestic and international outrage over its military actions in Gaza.
All Republican Senators opposed the measure; however, within the Democratic caucus, 27 voted in favor. Taeb pointed out that only 15 Senators supported a similar bill in April, indicating a growing awareness and advocate effort around Palestinian rights.
“It’s frustrating, but we just need to continue to fight,” Taeb told Al Jazeera, emphasizing the need for pressure on lawmakers to halt financial support for actions considered detrimental to civilians in Gaza.
Israel, a long-term recipient of U.S. military aid, has often faced little opposition in Congress. However, discussions to restrict arms are increasingly becoming mainstream, especially within the Democratic Party. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) praised the vote, calling it a “historic sign of progress” in shifting sentiments within Congress.
Prominent Democrats such as Jeanne Shaheen, the Foreign Relations Committee chair, and Tammy Duckworth, a historically strong supporter of Israel, voted for the measure. Duckworth’s statement highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, claiming that starvation imposed by Israel has killed more than 150 civilians during the ongoing conflict.
Four of the six new Democratic senators elected last year voted in favor of blocking arms to Israel, signaling a generational shift. CAIR-Chicago’s operations coordinator, William Asfour, echoed the urgency for accountability. “An American citizen was killed. Where’s the accountability?” he asked, calling for a full investigation into settler violence.
Palestinian communities in the West Bank have faced increasing violence, particularly since Israel’s military campaign on Gaza escalated in October 2023. The U.S. Department of State has yet to comment on the latest developments.
Amidst this backdrop, Democrats continue to express concerns over humanitarian issues in Gaza, with rising public opinion among younger voters increasingly critical of Israel’s actions. Senator Bernie Sanders noted the significant Democratic support for restricting arms to Israel, claiming that “the tide is turning” and suggesting that more Republicans may join in as sentiments evolve.
This shift comes as various Western governments, including the UK and Canada, prepare to recognize a Palestinian state, reflecting growing international pressure on Israel to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
